‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan engaged to James Karnik

Vanessa Morgan announces engagement to James Karnik

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan treated her fans with the ultimate Christmas surprise.

On Tuesday, December 24, Vanessa took to her Instagram to break the news of her engagement with boyfriend James Karnik.

"Merry Christmas Eve from me and my finance [crying, ring, and gift box emoji]," she penned the caption of the carousel featuring snaps from the newly engaged couple’s special moment.

The series of loved-up snapshots from the dreamy proposal ended with a video where Morgan showed off her 4.64-carat oval-shaped engagement ring featuring a 14k rose gold band.

The massive sparkler was seemingly meticulously chosen by the Canadian professional basketball player for his future wife as it was adorned with blue marquise cut diamonds in the shape of butterflies.

According to Page Six, the Vancouver Bandits player popped the question to the 32-year-old actress at Glow Langley in Canada on December 21.

Morgana and Karnik announced their engagement in July, months after welcoming their first child, a daughter named Kaia.

It is pertinent to note that Kaia is Morgan’s second baby. She is also a mother of a three-year-old son named River, from her previous marriage with Michael Kopech.