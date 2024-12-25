Justin Baldoni sued by ex-publicist after Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni faces lawsuit by ex-publicist

Justin Baldoni’s trouble seems to be increasing.

The actor and director's former publicist, Stephanie Jones, has filed a lawsuit against the actor, his film studio Wayfarer, and his crisis PR team, alleging breach of contract and defamation, according to The New York Times.

Jones, the founder of Jonesworks, represented Baldoni, 40, before his alleged feud with Blake Lively drew public attention.

Court documents reveal that in August, Baldoni reportedly sought to protect his reputation from allegations of “misogynistic and toxic on-set behavior.”

At the time, Jennifer Abel, a Jonesworks employee and Baldoni’s point of contact, hired crisis PR consultant Melissa Nathan to manage the situation.

The lawsuit alleges that Abel and Nathan, in coordination with Baldoni and Wayfarer, orchestrated a media smear campaign targeting Lively. Jones claims she was kept in the dark and was subsequently blamed for the campaign.

Jones also accuses Abel of attempting to undermine her business, alleging that Abel stole over 70 documents from Jonesworks and tried to poach clients while secretly planning to start her own firm.

Abel, who now represents Baldoni through her independent company, denies these claims.

Alleged text messages from Abel’s company phone are included in the lawsuit.

In one message, Abel allegedly described Baldoni as “pompous” and said he needed “to be humbled.” She also allegedly criticized his appearance and referenced Lively, stating, “Blake was probably grossed out too.”

Abel reportedly resigned from Jonesworks on July 10 via Zoom, officially departing on August 23. A source close to Abel told Page Six that the lawsuit is “retaliatory,” asserting that Baldoni and Wayfarer left with Abel voluntarily.

“Justin and Wayfarer chose to leave with Jennifer Abel and were not ‘stolen,’” the source said, adding that other clients Abel retained had been hers long before joining Jonesworks.

A source close to Jones disputes these claims, asserting, “Jen Abel stole a number of clients. Any claim otherwise is preposterous on its face.”

This lawsuit adds another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding Baldoni.

Over the weekend, Lively went public with a sexual harassment complaint alleging Baldoni attempted to damage her reputation through a similar media campaign.