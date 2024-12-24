Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds stands by her as 'rock' amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively files harassment complaint against 'It End with Us' co-star

Blake Lively has received much-wanted support from her husband Ryan Reynolds amid the ongoing harassment case against Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds did not step away at any point from supporting wife Lively during the sexual harassment case that she filed against It Ends with Us co-star.

The 37-year-old actress has not only sued Justin but has also launched a complaint for alleged sensual harassment and tarnishing her reputation during shoot of the film.

In the light of Blake’s complaint, a meeting was held to address the 40-year-old actor’s purported actions and ‘the hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production.’

The meeting was attended by numerous producers from the showbiz including the Gossip Girl actress’ husband.

The Deadpool vs Wolverine actor, during this ongoing controversy, has been standing like a 'rock' alongside his wife.

According to reports of People, sources informed them, “Ryan is always her rock. They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways.”

Now that Blake has filed the complaint, she is now trying to make the upcoming Christmas holiday special for her family including three daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, and a son Olin, 1.