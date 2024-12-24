Justin Baldoni faces fallout from Blake Lively’s legal claims

Justin Baldoni stripped of prestigious award.

Justin Baldoni has found himself at the center of controversy as a prestigious award honoring men who advocate for women and girls has been revoked in the wake of Blake Lively’s explosive lawsuit.

The It Ends With Us actress, has accused her co-star and director of inappropriate on-set behavior and retaliation, detailing her claims in an 80-page legal filing. Baldoni, however, has vehemently denied all accusations.

Lively’s legal team alleges that text messages included in the complaint expose a calculated effort by Justin and his team to deploy what they termed "social manipulation" in an attempt to tarnish her reputation.

According to her camp, the alleged campaign began after she raised concerns about working conditions on set.

Justin Baldoni’s recent accolades have taken a sharp turn as Vital Voices, the organization behind the prestigious Voices of Solidarity Award, announced they have rescinded his honor following Blake Lively’s lawsuit.

The award, which he received in December 2024, is reserved for men who demonstrate exceptional courage and compassion in championing women’s rights.

However, Blake's legal action, which accuses Baldoni of inappropriate behavior and retaliatory tactics, has cast a shadow over his eligibility for such recognition.