Perrie Edwards reveals her favorite part of Christmas as mom

Perrie Edwards reveals Christmas plans in heartwarming update

Perrie Edwards is revealing her Christmas plans as she reflects on the special occasion as a parent to her three-year-old son Axel.

The former Little Mix singer expressed her infinite love for the holiday season, explaining how her little one fills her heart with absolute joy.

During an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, Edwards said that Christmas has taken on a new meaning since becoming a mother.

She told the outlet, “I feel like I've always been obsessed with it but now more than ever, it's more magical, he just gets so excited and I love watching him get excited so I'm living vicariously with him, I just love it, it's so nice.”

Offering an insight into her fairly simple Christmas celebration, she further went on to add, “Just staying at home with the family, nice cosy vibes, cooking dinner.”

For the unversed, the English singer shares her son Axel Xander with English Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple is currently in a long-distance relationship as Alex is in Turkey for his team Besiktas while Perrie is staying back in England.