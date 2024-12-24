Leonardo DiCaprio takes Vittoria Ceretti to pre-Christmas dinner

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have recently spent quality time ahead of Christmas.

The couple, who began dating in August 2023, was spotted enjoying a romantic date at a celebrity-loved beachfront sushi joint on Monday, December 23, 2024.

As reported by Mail Online, the model was seen sitting on the passenger’s seat while Leonardo was driving a car.

The Titanic star donned his signature black baseball cap, which he paired with the black jacket and matching pants.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old fashionista wore a long black coat, she elevated her look by letting her hair free in the air.

Leonardo and Vittoria's joint appearance came after the couple sparked engagement rumours in late November.

On November 23, a celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, hinted at the couple's engagement during a Q/A session.

However, at that time, an inside source quashed the rumours and confirmed to Page Six that, "This is nothing more than an internet rumour."

The tipster added that such reports "come up every month" about the renowned actor.

Notably, the pair was last seen together at Leonardo’s star-studded birthday party in November 2024.