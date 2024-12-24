King Charles suffers major setback amid Christmas celebrations

King Charles III, who's putting brave face to encourage his beloved people, is said to be in great pain amid his ongoing preparations for Christmas.

The 76-year-old has suffered major setback as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced to celebrate festive season with their two kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and their other relatives at their Montecito mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision has shattered the King's dream to spend some time with his grandchildren. The move suggests as the royal rift between the the monarch and his estranged son Harry does not seem to end anytime soon.

The monarch has hardly spent any time with his two youngest grandchildren, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, since they were born.

He has only seen Archie in person a handful of times and Lilibet just once after she was born. The royal kids will be thousands of miles apart this Christmas as well.

King Charles has reportedly shared his wishes to see Harry and Meghan's children, and there's no better time than the festive period to bring families together.

"There is no feeling like being a grandparent and it is a role King Charles relishes. It is his hope for his family to be reunited and there's no better way than spending quality time with his grandchildren at Christmas. It would be truly special," a source recently told the Mirror US.

The family friend went on explaining how much the King is suffering in silence as there's nothing the monarch wants more than to see his family united.