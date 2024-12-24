Prince Harry issued 'ultimatum' by Meghan Markle after shocking incident

Meghan Markle reportedly issued her husband Prince Harry an ultimatum after an incident that left her red-faced in the run-up to Christmas, according to a new report.

It reportedly occurred after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were brutally mocked during an episode of Family Guy, the mimicry left the former Suits star angry.

The Montecito-based couple were depicted in a scene, showing them lounging around a pool as a butler delivers them their "millions from Netflix for… no one knows what."

A cartoon version of Harry appears reacting, "Put it with the rest of them", before 'Meghan' tells him: "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

The episode, according to sources, had "cut the pair deep", leaving them "desperate" to put things right.

"What's hit them hardest and cuts the deepest of all is that it plays up the whole notion they're self-entitled grifters or spoilt brats."

The insider claimed: "Meghan said she won't be humiliated like this. They're in full panic mode."

It also emerged that Meghan was aware of having fallen out of favour with US fans, asserting that "the tides have turned against them in America."

The source also revealed the Duchess's alleged plans, claiming she wanted Harry to make amends with the royal to secure the future.

Meghan wouldn't be "begging for anything" from the royals "after everything that's happened," according to the source. She had been encouraging the Duke to reconcile with his dad, King Charles and his older brother Prince William.

The source told Closer: "Meghan has distanced herself from the furore for months, but now she's giving Harry an ultimatum and demanding that he do whatever it takes to fix things."