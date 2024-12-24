Miley Cyrus hopes for ‘starting over’ in 2025

Miley Cyrus gets reflective:'looking forward to starting over again'

Miley Cyrus has recently reflected on her bittersweet year and believed in “starting over” in 2025.

On December 23, the Flowers hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a carefree picture of herself with a heartfelt, emotional caption.

“It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again,” began the 32-year-old.

Miley wrote, “This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.”

The Wrecking Ball singer and actress noted that everything “I do I like to go ALL the way”.

“Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew,” stated Miley.

Offering glimpses into this “heartbreaking process,” the Last Song actress stated, “I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.”

In the end, Miley expressed her gratitude to her loved ones who made this year “special” for her.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of making this year so special,” she concluded.

Following the post, Miley’s fans showered their love in the comment section.

One said, “New year, new Miley.”

Another remarked, “By your side since the first episode of Hannah.”

Someone called her “queen”.

Meanwhile, Miley opened up that her new album will reportedly be based on the “concept album” inspired by Pink Floyd’s iconic work, The Wall.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in November, the singer mentioned, “My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

In February, Miley earned two Grammy awards for her hit single, Flowers in the Best Pop Solo performance category and Record of the Year.

Six months later, the songstress became the youngest person ever to receive the Disney Legend Award.

On the personal front, the See You Again crooner’s romantic relationship with her boyfriend Maxx Morando going strong.

“He’s very similar to me,” she told the outlet.