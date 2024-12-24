Kesha dishes on her bold, quirky manifestations for 2025

Kesha is looking forward to the new year to cruise on a yacht as soon as possible.
During an interview with On The Red Carpet, the Die Young singer spilled the beans on her light-hearted yet bold manifestations for 2025.
"For 2025, I'm manifesting a sugar daddy and a yacht," she revealed. "And I would like to be on my sugar daddy's yacht in Italy."
"As soon as possible, baby," the Joyride hitmaker added before continuing to dish her "witchy" approach to New Year’s resolution, explaining, "I’m more like manifestor."
"I'm kind of like a witch that goes into the woods, decides what I'm going to manifest, and then I'll spend the year making s--- happen," the Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter added before wrapping up the conversation with her signature sass, "So in a way I have resolutions, but, like, a little more bitchy and a little more witchy."
This isn’t the first time the Praying singer has shared her quirky aspirations.
In another interview with Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One in Boston on December 15, Kesha, 37, listed the same goals.
She playfully told the host that time that the order didn’t matter—whether the sugar daddy or the yacht came first— both situations could work for Kesha.
