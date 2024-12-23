Brandon Sklenar attends parties, paying no heed to Blake Lively’s lawsuit

Brandon Sklenar starred alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in 'It Ends With Us.'

Brandon Sklenar chose to be festive and spread Christmas joy amid Blake Lively’s lawsuit against their It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

On December 22, the 34-year-old actor joined Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller, Chase Crawford, and more friends for a festive celebration.

"Annual white elephant," Keleigh captioned her Instagram post.

She gave an inside look at the holiday decor, including stockings and a sparkling, beautiful Christmas tree, along with a group photo of the guests.

Brandon was seen in the back while guests in the front put their gifts on display for the camera.

Brandon Sklenar was spotted participating in Christmas festivities.

The Midway actor starred alongside the 37-year-old actress and 40-year-old actor, in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling and fan favourite novel, which premiered in theaters this summer.

During the movie’s promotion, fans observed the lack of interaction between the leads, igniting rumours of feud between the two.

In August, an insider exclusively spoke to Us Weekly sharing, "There were two camps on the film — team Blake and team Justin."

"This creative struggle set the tone for the negative experience behind the scenes and grew into them not speaking anymore," the source continued.

While the rumours of tension between the two leads spread, the Gossip Girl star faced backlash for downplaying the movie's domestic violence plot, and after the film made its way on streaming services like Netflix, the drama resurfaced.

On December 21, it was reported that Blake had filed a lawsuit against Jane The Virgin star for sexual harassment and emotional distress.