'Die Hard 2' star Art Evans breathes his last at 82

Die Hard 2 actor Art Evans passes away at 82

Die Hard 2 actor Art Evans has died at the age of 82 after ‘courageously’ managing diabetes for many years.

The screen star, who is known for his groundbreaking role in A Soldier’s Story, tragically passed away on Saturday, December 21.

His death was announced by his wife Babe in a heartbreaking statement that read, "Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him.

"His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind."

On professional front, Art has portrayed over 120 film and TV roles, including playing a victim in John Carpenter's film Christine, which is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name.

In addition, the late actor rose to fame after he co-starred in the blockbuster murder mystery as Wilkie in 1984.

Despite his deliverance in various roles, he was arguably best known for his role as Leslie Barnes in the action classic Die Hard 2.