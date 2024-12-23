King Charles scripts a new chapter in first Christmas speech

King Charles has swapped the palace for a pew this Christmas, recording his festive speech in a surprising and poignant location—a former hospital chapel.
In a break from royal tradition, this year’s message will come from the Fitzrovia Chapel in central London, once the spiritual heart of the now-closed Middlesex Hospital.
This shift marks the first time in over a decade that the Christmas Day broadcast has stepped away from the grandeur of a royal palace or estate.
The choice of location carries added significance, as the King himself has faced a personal health battle with cancer this year.
According to The Telegraph, the historic chapel offers a unique backdrop for King Charles’s message of resilience and hope.
Known for its ornate 19th-century design, the chapel now serves as a hub for exhibitions and events, welcoming people of all faiths and none.
The King’s choice reflects not only his personal health journey—following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year—but also his deep respect for healthcare workers and medical research.
Renovated and reopened in 2016, the chapel stands as a tribute to those who dedicate their lives to healing.
This year’s Christmas speech, pre-recorded earlier this month, will air on GB News at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.
It also underscores the King’s commitment to bridging divides across beliefs and backgrounds, a cause close to his heart.
Despite ongoing cancer treatment, the monarch is showing resilience, with plans for a packed 2025 schedule, including overseas trips.
