Is Justin Bieber ‘real father’ of Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign?

Ever since the harrowing allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’s Combs emerged; Hollywood has been thrown into chaos as it unleashed a Pandora box of conspiracy theories.

One of the controversies that shocked the public was the alleged abuse Justin Bieber had to suffer at the hands of Diddy, who is accused of sexual assault, trafficking and racketeering, and his many accomplices.

A shocking conspiracy theory, which had been making rounds earlier about the rumoured relationship between Justin and Kourtney Kardashian, resurfaced once more.

It started back in 2015 when the two were first spotted leaving a club together. A year later, the reality star coyly denied the rumours during her appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Similarly, in multiple interviews, Justin also dodged the question with quip, denying anything more than friendship between the two.

And now, fans are convinced that the Yummy singer is the one who fathered Kourtney’s third child, Reign Disick, 10.

During an episode of Pop Culture Podcast, hosts Lauren and Chan discussed the theory once more in light of the Diddy scandal.

The hosts shared that Justin and Kourtney allegedly had a dalliance, seemingly at one of Diddy’s infamous "white parties".

One avid fan of the Kardashian family in the comment section shared that regular viewers noted a very shocking detail as the events unfolded on the reality show.

“Kourtney and Justin were hanging out together ALOT before she got pregnant. Scott asked for a test, on camera, she said no, it's yours. You know Kris wasn't about to allow any sort of leak and sealed all lips."

“For those who actually WATCH all the shows..we HARDLY EVER see Reign and like never when he was little because he looked just like JB,” the fan continued. “And for all those who are like "leave the kids out of it"...it's the PARENTS who put their own kids IN IT.”

One fan opined that “[Reign] looks so different than the other kids and looks a lot like Justin.”

Although, there were others who defended Justin as they pointed out the resemblance between Reign and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

“He does look like Scott! Young Scott!” one wrote.

Another quipped, "Scott kinda looks like Justin. Maybe Justin is Scott’s child…"

Meanwhile, as Justin, who recently welcomed his son Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey, has not made any recent comments regarding the matter. Neither did Kourtney, who is now married to Travis Barker and welcomed a son with him.

Moreover, the claims regarding Justin and Kourtney have not been proven.

As the scandal surrounding Diddy rages on, apart from Justin, other celebrities have also been gripped by conspiracy stories.