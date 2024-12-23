King Charles cancels plans with Queen Camilla just days before holidays

King Charles was forced to make a difficult last-minute decision after he was given a stern warning ahead of his holiday plans.

The monarch, who is set to continue his cancer treatment into the next year, was urged by his medical team to skip out on his plans with his wife, Camilla.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s father is known to take an annual trip to Romania at his remote rustic farmhouse, which he bought in 2006, in the small Transylvania village. The King also enjoys doing skiing during his visits.

However, this time around Charles and Camilla ended up spending “separate holidays”, a palace source revealed, via The Times.

Instead, the King resorted to taking up painting again as he spent a week at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, Scotland. “There have been some unexpected benefits to the enforced downtime that his illness necessitates,” the outlet stated. “This summer, he took up painting again for the first time since his accession.”

Meanwhile, Camilla, opted to go on a holiday with her family abroad.

Although, the monarchs managed to get their couple getaway following their tour to Australia and Samoa. Rather than heading back to UK after their state visit, the couple took some downtime with a secret visit to a spa retreat in India.

The couple will now be joined by the royal family at the Sandringham to mark their traditional Christmas celebration. Following the annual family gathering, the monarch will be setting the agenda for next year in a significant meeting.