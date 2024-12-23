Angelina Jolie left alone by Shiloh for Christmas shopping

Angelina Jolie stepped out to shop for Christmas without her children as her daughter Shiloh Jolie has decided to move out.

The 49-year-old star was seen walking around at Blick Art Supplies in Hollywood in fan-posted pictures.

The Maria star was noticeably alone, with none of her children joining her for the holiday outing.

The Girl, Interrupted actress carried the shopping bags on her own, while sporting a tan trench coat over a beige dress for the shopping trip.

Jolie’s legal battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt has come to a critical situation where both the parties are unwilling to compromise on their Chateau Miraval winery that they co-own.

Recently, the Maleficent actress landed in further accusations, claiming that she kept her kids away from their father.

The children have seemingly grown detached from their parents amid the long-going divorce battle as the former couple’s daughters have dropped Pitt’s surname from their names and introduce themselves as Zahara Marley Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Shiloh Jolie.

The solo outing comes after Shiloh has had a tumultuous year with respect to her relationship with Pitt.

The 18-year-old was planning to move in with her dad earlier in the year and “wanted to shake things up.”

Months later in August, Shiloh filed an application to drop Pitt’s surname from her name, at her own expense so that her mother was not aware about it.

Recently, she has made the decision to live with neither of her parents and move out on her own.

An insider shared, "It’s all happening so quickly. One by one, her kids are moving out, and no matter how natural it is in the cycle of life, it’s just very hard for Angelina to come to terms with.”