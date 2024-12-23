Blake Lively's next step in Justin Baldoni harassment lawsuit laid bare

Blake Lively’s next step in Justin Baldoni’s harassment lawsuit revealed

Gregory Doll, a legal expert, has recently revealed Blake Lively’s next step in Justin Baldoni’s sexual harassment lawsuit.

In an interview with People magazine, the counsellor revealed that the 37-year-old actress and her It Ends with Us co-star might resolve their issues despite being involved in a messy legal battle.

The attorney also stated that Blake's team might try to find a 'mediation solution' between her and Justin, whom she accused of sexual harassment recently.

Gregory added that if a settlement cannot be reached, "They'll dismiss and give [Lively] what's called the right to sue letter, which means that she can go to court now and submit her claim there."

Speaking more about their legal case, the expert said, "The most likely cases that don't [settle] are the ones like these where it gets intensely personal between two people."

Gregory's remarks came after Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, responded to Blake’s accusations and dubbed them entirely, "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious."

On December 21, the Clouds star’s attorney told the aforementioned outlet that Blake filed a lawsuit to fix her negative reputation, which she built right after the release of their romance-drama film.

For the unversed, Blake filed a sexual abuse case against Justin months after the release of their film It Ends with Us.

However, Blake herself has not commented on settling matters with Justin.