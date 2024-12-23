Princess Diana’s Christmas plans took dramatic turn after split from Prince Charles

Diana’s decision to skip the royal Christmas gathering led to a strained atmosphere at Sandringham

After her separation from Prince Charles in the mid-1990s, Princess Diana chose to spend Christmas differently, marking a significant shift in her holiday traditions.

In 1995, instead of joining the Royal Family at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Diana opted for a quieter celebration at her Kensington Palace apartment. She reportedly took a number of sleeping pills to get through the day.

This marked a departure from her previous years of attending royal festivities, even after her official separation from Charles in 1992.

Reports suggest that Diana’s decision to skip the royal Christmas gathering led to a strained atmosphere at Sandringham. Her absence was keenly felt, as it was one of the first signs of her growing distance from the royal circle.

Sources close to the late Princess claimed that her reception at these gatherings was often frosty, making her appearances uncomfortable, according to instyle.

Journalist Richard Kay, a friend of Diana, recounted an incident in 1993 when she attended the royal festivities but left shortly after the morning church service.

Instead of joining the family for lunch, she returned to Kensington Palace and later travelled to Washington to spend time with friends.

Recalling a trip in 1993, Mr Kay said Princess Diana had "stayed overnight and went with everyone to church" but did not stick around for much longer, the Daily Express reported.

He wrote: "But she didn’t stay for lunch. Instead, she went home alone to Kensington Palace and spent the rest of the day there before flying to Washington to stay with friends".

Princess Diana’s decision to step away from royal Christmas traditions highlighted her struggle to find her place within the family after her separation.

Her absence from Sandringham gatherings not only underscored the tensions she faced but also marked her journey toward redefining her life outside the constraints of royal expectations.

Despite the challenges, Diana’s choice to prioritise her personal well-being reflected her resilience and determination to create a space where she could feel at ease during the festive season.