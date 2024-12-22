Jamie Foxx’s new health habits after getting second chance at life

Jamie Foxx now treats his body 'like a temple': Source

Jamie Foxx is being cautious of his health after getting a second chance at life.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Jamie has been focused on his new health habits after suffering a brain bleed which led to a stroke earlier this year.

The source revealed that the “near-death experience is not something he will ever forget”.

“Jamie will never take a second of life for granted again,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “He’s always been very fit, but now he treats his body like a temple.”

“Jamie does meditation every morning and often twice a day. He does a lot of yoga and 80 percent of the time he eats very, very clean,” pointed out an insider.

The source stated, “Tons of green juices and organic fruits and veggies. Whole grains and high-quality protein are also a big staple, food is medicine for him now.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jamie was once considered as one of “Hollywood’s biggest party animals”.

The source further said that he “doesn't go at it the same way he used to”.

“Sleep is a priority now so his days of afterparties are pretty well over. Most nights he’s in bed by 10 p.m. because prime sleep hours are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and he likes to get at least eight hours or more of sleep a night,” explained an insider.

The source added, “He also doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He’s always been a very happy person but he’s just at a whole new level now, he walks around with a smile 24/7.”