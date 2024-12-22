Justin Baldoni accuses Taylor Swift in Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni’s crisis team blamed Taylor Swift and her “weaponisation of feminisim” to help Blake Lively in the harassment lawsuit against the actor.

After the Gossip Girl alum accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment on set, he denied the allegations and dubbed her claims false.

The legal documents filed by Lively include an email exchange between Baldoni and his crisis management team where they accused the 14-time-Grammy winning singer to “bully” people into getting what she wants.

The Jane the Virgin star wrote in an email on August 6th, “our team can also explore planting stories about the weaponization of feminism and how people like Taylor Swift have been accused of utilizing these tactics to 'bully' into getting what they want.”

“We have seen the most innocuous issues turn giant due to socials or the hugest crises have no effect on social whatsoever,” according to the emails obtained by Us Weekly.

“You just cannot tell at this stage. But, BL does have some of the same TS fanbase so we will be taking it extremely seriously.”

