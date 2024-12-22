Holly Willoughby shares ‘scary’ update amid concerns for Stephen Mulhern’s health

Holly Willoughby embraced the holiday season with her three children during a fun-filled family outing to Winter Wonderland in central London.



The 43-year-old TV presenter bundled up against the chilly weather as she enjoyed the festive attractions on Saturday, accompanied by her kids—Harry, 15, Belle, 13, and Chester, 10—whom she shares with her husband, Dan Baldwin.

The family tackled some of the park’s more thrilling attractions, including a scary rollercoaster ride and a spooky haunted house. Holly was spotted shielding her face during the intense ride and later snuggling up to her daughter as they navigated the eerie haunted house together.

This festive outing comes after Holly opened up about her fears about his colleague Stephen Mulhern’s health crisis.

A source tells Closer, ‘Holly has told Stephen that he’s not alone and he’s far more Important than a TV show. While she’s desperately worried about him, Holly doesn’t feel ready to go it alone.'

Holly and Stephen, who share a strong friendship, are also collaborating on the newly rebooted game show You Bet! – a venture that marks Holly’s return to screens following a challenging year.

However, her excitement for their projects has been overshadowed by concerns about Stephen’s condition and the prospect of hosting Dancing On Ice without him.



