Ryan Reynolds sends birthday greetings to 'baddest man in showbuzz'

'Deadpool vs Wolverine' star wishes 'happy birthday' to 'The Hitman’s Bodyguard' co-actor

Ryan Reynolds has just dropped the loveliest birthday post for one his favourite stars, who have also been his co-actor.

Calling this superstar the 'baddest man in showbuzz', the Red Notice actor posted a memorable picture as a tribute to the legend.

Taking it to his Instagram, Ryan star shared a happy picture featuring him along with the great Samuel Jackson and Salma Hayek.

The picture showed Samuel and Salma flashing their smile while looking into the camera. Meanwhile, the IF actor can be seen looking at the Shaft actor sarcastically.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday, to the baddest man in showbuzz. The one, the only, the singular @samuelljackson.”

The Proposal star also gave special shoutout to Hayek as he wrote: “And @salmahayek is here because… Salma Hayek makes everything better.”

The 48-year-old Canadian actor also shared another photo that featured the two superstars looking extremely dapper while giving a stylish walk.

The picture is expected to be from the sets of their collaborative project titled The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Ryan and Samuel’s action comedy released in 2017, which was directed by Patrick Hughes.