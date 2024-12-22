David Furnish, John Elton celebrate mark a milestone on 10th wedding anniversary

John Elton and David Furnish share loved up post on wedding anniversary

Canadian filmmaker David Furnish and singer Elton John have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, sharing the intensity of their love through adorable posts.

The couple, who have been together for many years, marked this special occasion reflecting on their journey together and their lasting bond.

Taking to Instagram stories, David Furnish posted a picture with Elton and captioned it, “Happy 10th Anniversary."

Moreover, John Elton also shared a snap on his official Instagram account, wishing husband: “Happy Anniversary to us.”

Last year, the couple shared heartfelt messages on social media, expressing gratitude for their shared life and achievements on their 9th anniversary.

Elton posted a tribute to David, calling him, "the love of my life," while David expressed admiration for Elton's incredible career and their life as a family.

For the unknown, David Furnish and Elton John have been partners since the early 1990s. They entered into a civil partnership in 2005.

And, in December 2014, they legally married following the legalization of same-sex marriage in England and Wales.

Throughout their relationship, David Furnish and John Elton have been open about their family life, raising two sons, Zachary and Elijah, whom they have spoken about lovingly in public.