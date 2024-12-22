Justin Baldoni faces major career setback after Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni, who was accused of sexual harassment by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, recently faced a major career setback.

As reported by Deadline magazine, the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker has been dropped by his talent agency WME, where he and the Gossip Girl actress used to work as clients.

On December 21st, the talent agency decided to drop Justin after Blake filed a lawsuit against him.

Reportedly, the 37-year-old actress will continue to represent the agency.

For the unversed, Blake filed a sexual abuse case against Justin months after the release of their romance-drama movie.

According to the mentioned details in the lawsuit, Blake claimed that Justin forcefully improvised kissing scenes and other physically intimate moments while shooting for the film.

The mother-of-four also alleges that during their film Jane the Virgin actor intimated her, which caused her, "Severe emotional distress."

On Saturday, in response to the accusations, the popular actor’s attorney Bryan Freedman dubbed these claims, 'categorically false, outrageous and intentionally salacious,' in his official statement to The New York Times.

However, Justin and his legal team have not publicly commented on the talent agency’s latest decision.