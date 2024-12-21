How Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reacted to Lilly Jay’s tell-all essay

Lilly Jay’s divorce agreement keeps Ethan and Ariana secrets under wraps.

Ethan Slater’s ex-wife, Dr. Lilly Jay, dropped a personal essay in The Cut reflecting on their divorce.

A source spilled to the Daily Mail: "They’re relieved that Lilly didn’t throw them under the bus."

The insider claimed that Lilly and Ethan’s divorce agreement 'restricted' her from “disclosing certain details about the events that transpired.”

However, it didn’t stop her from pouring her heart out about the emotional toll of it all. Boundaries, but make it cathartic.

"During the legal proceedings, Lilly Jay was essentially silenced, unable to share her side of the story freely," an insider revealed, spilling the tea to The Daily Mail.

"But despite everything, she came out of the divorce a winner. She knows that one day her son will read about this online, and she wanted to make sure her first—and only—public words on the matter were thoughtful, respectful, and classy."

Apparently, Lilly had her pick of media outlets ready to hand her the mic, but she chose to wait.

"She didn’t want to give an interview until she was ready," the insider shared.

"She wanted to control her narrative and tell her story on her own terms—and she absolutely did just that."