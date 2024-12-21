Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's relationship resurfaces amid her new romance

Camila Morrone to appear in 'Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen' with Adam DiMarco

Camila Morrone, who is set to star in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, has reportedly spent five years with Leonardo DiCaprio before starting new romance with Cole Bennett.

The past details about her relationship with DiCaprio have emerged with after getting snapped with music video director Bennett.

As per the reports, Leonardo DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked together in 2017, after getting spotted vacationing in Aspen, Colorado.

The 27-year-old, and the Titanic star kept their relationship relatively private, especially compared to other celebrity couples.

Despite a significant age gap between them, with DiCaprio being around 23 years older than Morrone, their relationship seemed strong.

Over the years, they were photographed together on numerous occasions, attending events, and enjoying private outings.

While they kept their relationship out of the public eye, Camila, who has bagged a lead role in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, made occasional appearances at events like the Cannes Film Festival, where she also represented herself as an actress.

In interviews, she has kept details about their relationship quite private, though she did comment on their bond, noting that they shared common interests and values.

In 2022, rumours began circulating that the two had broken up, though neither of them publicly confirmed any breakup at that time.

By mid-2022, it was reported that Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio had parted ways, with speculation about the reasons ranging from their age gap to irreconcilable differences.

For the unknown, the American actress and model marked her acting debut in the James Franco film Bukowski, at the age of 16.