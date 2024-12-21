Mel B shares 'disturbing' encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Mel B reflects on her past encounter with Sean Diddy Combs amid growing legal issues

Former Spice Girls alum Mel B reflects on her past encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid his growing legal issues.

The 49-year-old detailed the incident in her tell-all book, Brutally Honest, explaining how Diddy's snub took a toll on her mental health.

Mel B, known for her fierce persona, recalled the moment Diddy refused to leave the stage at the 1998 MOBO Awards as well as publicly referred to her as a b*****.

She wrote, "People think I am so tough, and to some degree I am. I can stand my ground against the likes of Sean 'P. Diddy' 'Puffy' Combs, who - back in 1998, when I'd been asked to host the MOBO Awards in London - wouldn't get off the stage to let me start my rehearsals for the show. I had to perform as well as host the show."

The former Spice Girl revealed how Diddy had misbehaved with her, running into her rehearsal time until she forced him to get off the stage.

Recounting an instance from the same day, she further went on to add, "He'd turned up with a massive entourage and then run into my rehearsal time with the clock ticking less than an hour before the doors were due to open. I was watching, fuming, as he said he wanted another run-through. I marched out towards him. 'No, I need to rehearse my song NOW,' I said."

However, Combs later sent her a jacket with his signed name as he realized he had crossed a line. Mel B turned it down, saying it wasn't the right form of apology.

For the unversed, the Bad Boy Records founder ended up winning two accolades the same night, and Mel hosted the show again next year.

This comes after another lawsuit exposing allegations against the rapper, who has been held since September on charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.