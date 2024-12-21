Knox Jolie-Pitt’s strained relationship with Brad Pitt unveiled

Angelina Jolie's son Knox Jolie-Pitt becomes distant with Brad Pitt amid winery dispute

Knox Jolie-Pitt, the son of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has sparked attention after his parent’s split.

The twin brother of Vivienne Jolie Pitt, prefers to remain out of the public eye amid the ongoing legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, particularly regarding the dispute over their winery.

As Knox Jolie continues to stay private, questions about the impact of his parents’ legal issues on him has remained a topic of intrigue for the public.

Reports suggest that the 16-year-old's relationship with his father, Brad Pitt, has become strained in recent years, with limited interaction reported between them since the couple's divorce proceedings.

Kung Fu Panda 3 star reportedly has a little communication with Brad, who is reportedly preoccupied with his own legal battles.

As per an insider, "Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial."

Moreover, DailyMail shared that, "Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad."

"Of course, it bothers him that Angelina has turned them against him. She did this while they were all young and they didn't even get a chance to make up their minds about him."

Days back, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt made a rare outing as they were snapped enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles.