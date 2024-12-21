Alyssa Milano goes makeup-free to celebrate her 52nd birthday

Alyssa Milano celebrated another year around the sun with a rare birthday move.
On Thursday, December 19, the actress and activist shared a bare-faced selfie on her Instagram
"This is 52. No makeup. No filters. Happiness. Sprinkle that s–t everywhere," the Charmed alum captioned the photo, which showcased her natural look.
The confident 52-year-old took a moment to spread some love on her big day, "I love you all—even the trolls. If you can hate a stranger—I can love a stranger. So… I love you."
Milano’s bold move attracted the usual online critics, particularly pointing out her eyebrow shape.
In response, she updated her caption, adding, "Edit: yes, my eyebrows are micro-bladed."
However, her loyal fans quickly flooded the comment section with supportive messages, helping to keep the focus on the celebration and staying true to her positive message.
"Fine wine," one fan wrote, followed by a string of fire emojis. Another commenter exclaimed, "52 where??? Seriously?"
Notably, this isn't the first time the New York native has embraced a makeup-free look on her birthday.
For the past few years, she’s chosen to mark the occasion with a natural style.
Last December, Milano shared a fresh-faced photo in her pajamas, with a caption that read, “Today is my birthday! #nomakeupselfie #nofilter #iwokeuplikethis.”
