Nicole Kidman reveals Keith Urban's 'thoughtful' move as they near 20-year mark

Nicole Kidman gets candid about her relationship with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about her relationship with husband Keith Urban as they draw closer to their 20th wedding anniversary.

The 57-year-old actress, who was previously honoured with AFI Lifetime Achievement Award for serving tremendously in the industry, opened up to People Magazine about keeping their spark alive as a couple.

Explaining how the Babygirl star is still besotted by her husband, Nicole said, "I like being asked out, which he still does. Seven nights ago we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]. I like not knowing where he’s going to take me. Surprise me, baby!"

In addition, she didn’t hesitate to reveal her relationship dynamics with her country musician husband, explaining how the couple makes time for each other despite their very busy schedules.

This comes on the heels of the couple’s holiday trip to Australia as they plan on visiting Nicole’s hometown on the auspicious occasion following her mother’s tragic death.

The couple was spotted walking through the arrivals in Sydney alongside their two daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.