Prince Harry set to hold crucial meeting with King Charles, Prince William

Will 2025 be a year in which the royal family opens the doors of reconciliation for Prince Harry? A surprise prediction has been made.

During an interview with HELLO!, a royal astrologer Debbie Frank revealed that the Duke of Sussex might sit down with his father King Charles and brother Prince William for a crucial meeting about his role in the Firm.

The expert shared the changes which are set to take place in Harry's personal and professional life.

She stated, "On May 12 the Scorpio Full Moon opposite Harry's own Moon brings up his issues with both his father and brother. Discussions about his place in the grand scheme of things could be part and parcel of this."

For the unversed, Harry and his wife Meghan Markel stepped down from the position of senior working royals in 2020. Since then, the Montecito couple publicly made shocking revelations about key royal figures.

The pair's controversial moves became a reason for their estrangement from the royal family.

Moreover, the astrologer believes that in the last six months of 2025, Harry "will be putting himself out there, enhancing his confidence and self-esteem."