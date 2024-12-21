Jax Taylor reveals his 'biggest achievement' following split from Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor reflects on his 'biggest achievement' following Brittany Cartwright split

Jax Taylor is taking pride in his son Cruz as he reflects on the ‘biggest accomplishment’ in his life.

The 45-year-old reality star, who shares his son with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, recently took to his Instagram on Friday, December 20, to express his love for the little one on his third birthday.

Posting a carousel of photos of Cruz from various occasions, Taylor wrote in the caption, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes but you are by far my biggest accomplishment son nothing in life makes me happier and want to be better person for you. You are the best thing that has ever happened to your mother and I. We love you to the moon Cruzy.”

In the photos, the three-year-old could be seen pulling off multiple stunts as he happily posed for the camera.

Fans thronged the comments section with heartwarming messages for the American television personality’s only son.

One fan commented, “You’re such an incredible father.”

Another chimed in, adding, “The best you can do for him is be good to his mother.”

While a third enthused, “Showing up is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children. Keep it up bro.”

Brittany and Jax tied the knot on June 29, 2019, in her home state of Kentucky at a castle. They were happily married until the Vanderpump Rules star announced her separation in February 2024.