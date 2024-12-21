Nicole Kidman 'happy' to be home following mother's tragic death

Nicole Kidman gets roped into celebrating Christmas in hometown

Nicole Kidman is getting roped into celebrating Christmas in her hometown alongside her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters following her mother Janelle’s death.

The Aussie actress, who previously revealed her love for the holiday season and admitted to apologizing to her neighbors over excessive decorations ahead of the auspicious occasion, touched down in Australia on Saturday, December 21.

The actress was spotted at Sydney’s International Airport with husband and her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The couple walked hand-in-hand through arrivals, putting on a very loved-up display for the crowd at the aviation facility.

Nicole, who was honoured with AFI Lifetime Award for serving for the longest time in the industry, flashed a beaming smile as she looked around her hometown.

The actress sported a casual ensemble as she showcased her toned figure in a black T-shirt and denim straight leg jeans. Meanwhile, her husband kept it casual in a travel ready outift.

The 57-year-old has finally flown back to Sydney to reunite with her family after her mother passed away at the age of 84 in September, just hours ahead of Nicole’s mind-blowing win at Venice Film Festival.