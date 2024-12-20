Travis Kelce appears extremely excited at new game amid engagement rumours

Travis Kelce gets Swifties' seal of approval as he shakes it off at new Chiefs game after Eras Tour party

Travis Kelce is dancing his heart out after celebrating his popstar girlfriend’s birthday and fans love to see it.

The 35-year-old NFL star showed off his dance moves on the football field in a video shared on the Kansas City Chiefs’ official TikTok account on Thursday, December 20th.

“One thing about Killa Trav… he LOVES a little dancey dance,” the team captioned the footage of the tight end getting his groove on in uniform.

Fans flocked to social media and appreciated Swift’s ‘guy on the Chiefs’ for being a “fun” athlete who “knows how to celebrate,” referring to the epic surprise party he planned for his lady love.

Another quipped, “He’s dancing like that because he knows when Rep TV is gonna be released,” referring to the much awaited “Taylor’s Version” re-release of the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s 2017 album, Reputation.

This comes after the New Heights host showed off his dance move recently at the surprise party to celebrate Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour’s end.

Kelce reportedly tricked the 14-time-Grammy winner into believing that they were going to have a “quiet dinner.”

Swift was pleasantly surprised when she found out that the dinner had been a mega celebration with her friends and family all present.

The power couple sparked engagement rumours after the party pictures as Swift’s left ring finger remained hidden from camera.