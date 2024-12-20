Chris Martin gives rare insight into 'precious' Dakota Johnson relationship

The Coldplay frontman and '50 Shades' star sparked breakup rumours over the summer

Chris Martin is setting the record straight about his longtime partner Dakota Johnson.

The Coldplay frontman, 47, included the 50 Shades star in his inner circle of “best friends” during a new interview with Rolling Stone, subtly hinting at the couple’s status amid long-standing rumours of a split.

“Phil [Harvey], Dakota, Jonny [Buckland], Will [Champion] and Guy [Berryman],” he said, naming his bandmates, manager, and the Madame Web actress.

While Martin declined to share details about their relationship, calling it a “precious and private” part of his life, he did reveal that the couple had recently listened to Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour together.

“It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything,” he said, emphasising its importance despite his desire for privacy.

Martin and Johnson, who first sparked dating rumours in 2017, have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye. Still, fans caught glimpses of their connection, like when Martin called her his “universe” during a 2021 concert or Johnson gushed in Bustle earlier this year about her love for watching him perform: “I could watch him every day. He’s my most favourite being.”

Though breakup rumours surfaced over the summer, a rep for Johnson quickly shut them down, and a source told People magazine the couple is “happily together” and thriving despite their busy schedules.

“They’ve had issues in the past but are in a great place now,” the source added.