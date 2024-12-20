Wendy Williams Hunter makes unexpected appearance for son Kevin Hunter Jr

Kevin Hunter Jr is son of Wendy Williams Hunter, Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams Hunter, who rose to prominence by The Wendy Williams Show, extended heartfelt support to her son Kevin Hunter Jr, amid ongoing hardships.

The 60-year-old marked a rare appearance to attend her son Kevin Hunter Jr.‘s graduation from International University in Miami, Florida.

She was joined by her father, Thomas Williams Sr along with sister, Wanda Finnie.

Wendy Williams was seen wiping away tears as Kevin took to the stage

The American broadcaster, who has a net worth of $5 million, was snapped donning a sequined black dress to celebrate the evening and riding a motorized scooter.

She accessorized with bold statement jewelry, including a 'W' initial necklace, and glammed up her look with a striking red lip.

The outing comes after Wendy was officially declared “permanently incapacitated” in court documents filed by her guardian.

In 2022, reports surfaced about Wendy Williams potentially facing early stages of dementia.

Her son Kevin Hunter Jr, publicly addressed her cognitive challenges, leading to speculation that she was battling a more serious neurological condition.

For the unknown, Wendy Williams Hunter share Kevin Hunter Jr with her former husband Kevin Hunter, with whom she got married on November 30, 1999.