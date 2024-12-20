Vampire Diaries star spreads Christmas cheer with 'special' update

Vampire Diaries star offers rare glimpse into Christmas festivities

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is offering an inside glimpse into her whereabouts ahead of Christmas 2024.

The 35-year-old actress, who gained widespread recognition for her iconic dual role as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in The Vampire Diaries, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 19.

Getting fully roped into the Christmas festivities, Nina could be seen resting on a black couch in a casual black ensemble as she showcased the drink in her hand for promotion.

Meanwhile, she wrote across the post, "It's that time of year...lounging with @longdrink time of year. #LongDrinkInvestor."

The post featured an inside look into her festive decorations prior to the holiday season, including a well-decorated Christmas tree as well as her drinks bar.

This comes on the heels of Nina's shoutout to her TVD co-stars Kat Graham and Candice King, recreating the photo from behind-the-scenes of the supernatural TV show.

She wrote in the caption at the time, "We're still just kids."

For the unversed, the highly-anticipated supernatural series premiered on The CW in September 2009 and concluded in March 2017.