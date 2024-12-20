Royal fans celebrate big news from Palace

King Charles III's fans are all excited and celebrating big news about the monarch's health.

The 76-year-old King, who was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February, is returning to health while winning his battle against cancer.

King Charles' cancer treatment is progressing well and will continue into next year, a Buckingham Palace source said on Friday.

The message seems to be a good news for the royal fans as they believe the King has won his battle, and he's now focusing to remain cancer free like his daughter-in-law Princess Kate who has ended her chemotherapy treatment.

The Palace has also released the King's joyful video, showing him celebrating the moments while preparing for Royal Family Christmas.

One fan reacted: "Marvellous! How wonderful. If we all followed his views and visions we wouldn't go far wrong! Merry Christmas!"

Some royal fans are even sharing the details of fresh update on the King's health with emojis to celebrate the news.

As per the Palace statement, King Charles' medical team has carefully been monitoring the monarch's official engagements since he returned to public life.

The Palace source, according to Sky News, also confirmed there had been no change in Charles' health and the news that his treatment would continue in 2025 did not represent any significant update.

“His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year,” claimed the source.

King Charles still visits to doctors in London. However, it is also unclear what type of treatment he has specifically had.

However, the King’s desire to keep up a busy schedule of public engagements suggests as he is coming out of the woods.