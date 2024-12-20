Selena Gomez fans drag Justin Bieber's wife Hailey into hot debate

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco on December 11

Selena Gomez fans are convinced that Justin Bieber’s recent PDA-packed picture with wife was posted by Hailey Bieber.

Earlier this week, the Baby hitmaker’s Instagram activity ignited a heated debate among fans. Many speculated that his post subtly referenced his on-and-off ex following her engagement to Benny Blanco.

Adding fuel to the fire, some Selenators flooded the comments section, accusing the Rhode mogul of using Justin’s account for the specific posting.

Though Hailey and Selena have publicly claimed there’s no bad blood between them, their fans seem unconvinced by this portrayed harmony.

"This is Hailey posting these pictures," one fan alleged, echoing others who claimed, "Guess Hailey is posting for you again."

A third user chimed in, saying, "Hailey, log off, omg."

On Monday, December 17, Justin’s Instagram post, a cosy selfie with Hailey set to Lizzy McAlpine’s song All My Ghosts, caught fans' attention.

The song’s theme, revolving around an ex’s wedding, led many to question the timing of the post, as it coincided with Selena’s December 11 engagement announcement.

"My God, this post is pathetic and so sad. Of course, his hysterical fans will say I’m paranoid, but you need to stop lying to yourselves! He’s trying to send a message! Or maybe just trying to get attention. But seriously, why at this specific moment and with this song? Why?" one user wrote.

Notably, Justin’s Instagram post marked his first since Selena, his ex and first love, announced she was embarking on a new chapter with Blanco, leaving fans divided over its intent.