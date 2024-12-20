'Boy Meets World' actors apologise to Drake Bell for supporting his abuser

Drake Bell disclosed in 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' that he was sexually abused at age 15

Drake Bell finally started to get his deserving apologies from people who supported his abuser.

During Thursday’s episode of The Sarah Fraser Show, the Drake & Josh star shared that the Boy Meets World actors Will Friedle and Rider Strong checked in on him after he went public about the abuse, which he survived at age 15, in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

"Will reached out, that was really sweet," Drake, now 38, said. "Rider reached out, he was very apologetic and sweet."

"We have a really long, like two-hour conversation, and they check in on me and everything," he added.

The former Nickelodeon star gave the update on apologies nine months after his previous appearance on the same show, during which he revealed that he had not "gotten an apology, or a sorry, from anybody that had written letters or was involved in supporting him [Brian Peck] at all."

For the unversed, released earlier in March, the bombshell docuseries featured Drake detailing the abuse he endured at the hands of Brian Peck, a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show, where Drake was a cast member.

Drake disclosed in Quiet on Set that he was the anonymous teen whose testimony against Peck led to his 2003 arrest, subsequent conviction, and 16-month incarceration.

During Peck’s trial, 41 people, including Friedle and Strong, who worked with him on Boy Meets World, wrote letters of support.

Additionally, in Thursday's podcast episode, Drake said that he hadn't learned about letters of support until Quiet on Set.