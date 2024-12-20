Ryan Reynolds gets emotional as he receives Order of Canada honour

Ryam Reynolds 'proud' to receive Order of Canada honour

Ryan Reynolds gets emotional as he is being honoured with the Order of Canada by Canadian government.

In a statement shared via PEOPLE, the Deadpool & Wolverine star, who was included in the list of 88 new appointees to the Order of Canada, said, “Today I received the incredible honour of appointment to the Order of Canada.”

“I couldn’t be more emotional and prouder of this moment,” said the 48-year-old.

Ryan expressed his gratitude to the government for making him a “part of the ever-evolving Canadian story”.

“Even more grateful to my third parent: the communities across the country who have supported and shaped me,” said the Free Guy actor.

Ryan also thanked all the people across Canada “who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back”.

“I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share,” added the Green Lantern actor.

Ryan later took to X (formerly Twitter), where he thanked the Canadian government and “promises to use powers for good and general whimsy”.

The Canadian government revealed that the actor was not only appreciated for his contributions to acting but also recognised for his support of Canadian causes, including Water First Education, Covenant House Vancouver and Sick Kids Foundation.

Earlier this month, Ryan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said that he’s “always been proud of being Canadian”.

Meanwhile, the actor opened up that his four children also held Canadian passports in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this year.

“It's a point of pride of theirs,” he added.