How Sarah Ferguson's Royal Christmas transformed over two years

This year, Sarah and Prince Andrew will spend Christmas quietly at their shared residence, Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson’s joyful return to Sandringham for Christmas last year marked a significant moment, as she joined the Royal Family’s festive celebrations for the first time since 1991.

Accompanying Prince Andrew, she warmly greeted well-wishers outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene and expressed her happiness in a heartfelt message to her followers:

“We are enjoying each other's company and feeling grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all!"

The festive reunion was a highlight for Sarah, who even made headlines by breaking royal tradition during the Christmas lunch.

However, this year tells a very different story. Sarah and Prince Andrew will spend Christmas quietly at their shared residence, Royal Lodge, away from the royal festivities at Sandringham.

The decision comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged links to a Chinese spy.

Reports suggest it was Sarah who urged Andrew to decline his invitation to both the Sandringham celebrations and the pre-Christmas royal lunch at Buckingham Palace, ensuring a more subdued holiday for the pair this year.

Their plans stand in stark contrast to last year’s public celebration, showing how much can change in just one year.