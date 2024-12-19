Zayn Malik and ex Gigi Hadid struggle to make Khai's 'Christmas' special

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split up one year after the birth of daughter 'Khai'

Former One Direction band member and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid have been struggling to make their daughter Khai Hadid Malik’s Christmas as special as possible.

The duo, who parted ways after dating each other for over a six-year span, welcomed Khai on September 19, 2020.

Zayn and Gigi split up in October 2021 after rumours emerged that the Pillow Talk singer allegedly struck the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Even after the split, the exes are now in contact as they co-parent their daughter.

While sharing about the Christmas plans, the 29-year-old TV personality told London Evening Standard that she and Zayn are working hard together to come up with a special plan for Khai.

“Everything’s more special seeing it through her eyes”, she added.

Hadid, who is now dating The Hangover star Bradley Cooper, further discussed about the parents’ least favourite Christmas tradition.

She informed: “This year, Zayn and I are in cahoots starting Elf on the Shelf."

Elf on Shelf is a tradition where parents move a toy elves around the house creating altered scenes showing the adventures Santa’s helpers have been up to.