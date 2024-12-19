Christopher Nolan gets candid about his favourite movie of 2024.

Christopher Nolan discusses his favourite movie of 2024

Speaking to Variety, the Oscar winner revealed that he named Gladiator 2 as his favourite movie.

Nolan was full of praise for Ridley Scott as he called his work, “jaw-dropping” and “masterful”.

According to media reports, Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, was a huge success at the box office and had already been nominated for two Golden Globes.

Nolan further said that Scott “is far too experienced a director to get caught making parallels with our time”.

“He lets the world of Gladiator 2 speak for itself, once again showing us who we are simply by inviting us to enjoy the crazy inflationary ride,” stated the Oppenheimer director.

Nolan explained, “Why are there sharks in the coliseum? Because we demand them, and Scott masterfully gives them to us.”

“As he reveals how the games are used to manipulate public opinion, we can’t help but see shadows of our own public arena projected onto the sand,” remarked the movie-maker.

Nolan highlighted Scott’s brilliance as he added, “In movies from Blade Runner to Thelma and Louise to Gladiator 2, the visual density of Scott’s art serves as foil for his underlying thematic clarity.”

Meanwhile, Nolan believed that Scott never got the proper recognition he deserved.

“Scott and fellow directors from the British adland of the 1970s brought to cinema were often dismissed as superficial,” said the movie-maker.