Diddy makes surprising appearance at new court hearing

Sean Diddy Combs has visibly changed behind the bars

Sean Diddy Combs appeared very different in his latest court hearing as he stepped out of Metropolitan Detention Centre, where he has been since September.

According to a report, the 55-year-old displayed noticeable changes and effects of living behind the bars.

“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner reported after the hearing.

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

She described that the Bad Boy Records’ founder’s appearance was strikingly different from how he looked in the video that circulated online of him playing hacky sack in Central Park just days before he was arrested on September 16th.

Millner also noted that the disgraced music mogul had a different hair colour, adding, “He appeared grayer a little bit.”

However, an inside source told Page Six that the Last Night rapper is “fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense.”

“He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the source added.

This comes after Diddy has been in prison for three months and denied bail appeal thrice.