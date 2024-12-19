Princess Kate and William are grateful for every moment after cancer battles

The Prince and Princess of Wales are focusing on cherishing every moment together, after a tough year marked by Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A royal insider reveals that the couple is "determined to appreciate every minute" after Kate’s battle with illness, which included abdominal surgery followed by chemotherapy. Thankfully, she completed her treatment in September and is now on the mend.

The source says Kate and William have emerged from the ordeal with a fresh perspective: “They’ve learned to take nothing for granted.”

And with the festive season upon them, the royal duo is making sure this Christmas is extra special for their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"They're going all out," the insider told the Mirror, adding that there will be plenty of presents under the tree for the little royals.

"They'll spend plenty of quality time together," the insider revealed to In Touch Magazine, adding that this Christmas is especially meaningful after a tough year.

Prince William might be gearing up for a festive celebration at Sandringham, but it seems he’s not exactly in the holiday spirit just yet.

While handing out gifts to the children, he admitted, "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready." Looks like even a royal has to squeeze in a little last-minute prep before the big day!

When asked about the royal family's Christmas plans, William shared that around 45 relatives will be gathering at Sandringham—a rare opportunity for the family to come together since they're usually "spread out."