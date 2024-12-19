BLACKPINK’s Rose celebrates baby’s arrival with adorable gifts

Rose swoons over new born baby: 'Love you so much'

Rose is in awe of the new addition to her squad with a baby’s arrival.

On Wednesday, December 18, the BLACKPINK star treated her fans with a delightful Instagram update as she reposted her friend Betina Goldstein’s social media story.

The APT hitmaker seemed happy to learn that Goldstein, the new mother, loved the adorable gifts she sent over for her little bundle of joy.

"New friends from the sweetest team @roses_are_rosie [teary eyes, crying, and white heart emoji]," Goldstein, who InStyle refers to as Hollywood's Top Nail Artist, overlaid the text on a picture of her baby lying beside two plushies.

The Toxic till The End singer then respond with "[red heart emoji] congratulations @betina_goldstein [red heart emoji]."

"We love you so much," Rose, 27, added in the caption.

While Goldstein did not reveal her baby's face in the picture, the tiny hands were visible.

The little one was bundled in a beige sweater and matching knitted leggings.

On the work front, Rose has been making headlines as she continues to break records with her global smash hit APT, a collaboration song with Bruno Mars.

Moreover, APT is the lead song of the New Zealand-South Korean singer’s debut album, Rosie, which was released on December 6.

Other hit tracks from the album are Number One Girl and Toxic till the End.