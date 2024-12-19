Paris Hilton marks milestone outside of entertainment industry

Paris Hilton's longtime ambition: the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act has officially passed

Paris Hilton is on cloud nine as her efforts to protect institutionalised youth have come to fruition.

On Wednesday, December 13, the media personality took to Instagram to celebrate her victory after the U.S. Congress passed the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, a cause she has passionately championed.

"Today is a day I will never forget. After years of sharing my story and advocating on Capitol Hill, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act has officially passed the U.S. Congress," Hilton, 43, captioned a carousel of 20 photos.

"This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change and that no child should ever endure the horrors of abuse in silence," she continued.

The American socialite expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the cause, saying, "To the countless survivors who shared their stories, to the families who stood with us, and to the coalition, thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing with me."

She also acknowledged the legislators who helped pass the bill, tagging each one and thanking them for helping make her "dream come true."

"And to the children still trapped in these systems: I will never stop fighting for you. Change is possible!" Hilton concluded with a powerful message and a series of hashtags.

The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act sets guidelines for the health, safety, care, treatment, and proper placement of youth in boarding schools, boot camps, and similar facilities.

According to the organisation’s website, the act aims to establish best practices and safeguard children in these systems.

Additionally, Hilton’s family joined her in celebrating the milestone. The series of pictures and videos included a clip with her husband, Carter Reum, and a few pictures with their son, Phoenix.