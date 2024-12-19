Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on Hollywood’s short marriages

Sarah Michelle addresses Hollywood marriages that don't last long

Sarah Michelle Gellar has recently shared her thoughts on Hollywood’s short marriages.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star spilled the secret to her 22-year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

“I think everything takes work, whether it's a friendship or a work relationship or a marriage,” said the 47-year-old.

The Scooby-Doo actress mentioned, “You have to put the work in.”

Sarah also hit out at her peers who didn’t value their relationships, stating, “We live in an extremely disposable society now.”

The actress pointed out that people even threw away their phones when they broke instead of fixing them.

“And I think that's a lot of the attitude toward relationships,” she added.

For the unversed, Sarah and Freddie’s first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997. They began dating in 2000, got engaged in 2001, and tied the knot in Mexico a year later.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sarah, who was considered as a biggest star in the 90s, discussed about celebrity life in today’s age.

The actress noted, “I would say the advent of social media and everybody having a camera phone. I think you had a lot more anonymity in the 90s, which at times I think makes storytelling a little bit easier because people didn't know so much about your every move or even your show,.

However, now, Sarah added, “It's hard to keep things spoiler-free. It moves shows more indoors when you have to keep secrets.”