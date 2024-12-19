Mauricio Umansky ‘not serious’ with model Klaudia K? Update after vacation spotting

Mauricio Umansky, Klaudia K relationship status

Mauricio Umansky may not have decided on his relationship with model Klaudia K.

The reality star was recently seen getting close to the model, but the pair are not officially a couple, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, has been enjoying spending time with the 33-year-old model, the insider clarified that the relationship is casual.

“He is dating around and is having fun,” the source shared about Kyle Richards’ estranged husband.

“He’s a happy-go-lucky kind of guy and can’t sit still when it comes to dating and traveling right now. He likes his freedom. Mauricio doesn’t want anything serious.”

Umansky and Klaudia were spotted cozying up during a night out in Aspen on Tuesday, December 17.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen kissing and walking arm-in-arm outside a sushi restaurant.

This isn’t the first time Umansky has been linked to someone new.

The Agency CEO was previously connected to actress Nikita Kahn after they were seen kissing at the Mykonos airport in July.

However, the insider noted that Umansky “is no longer seeing” Kahn.

Umansky’s casual romances come months after his split from Kyle Richards, 55, in 2023, following 27 years of marriage.

Despite living separate lives, the pair have not filed for divorce. During a December 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Richards addressed their situation.

“We’re good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives,” Richards explained. “When the time comes, obviously, we will address it.”